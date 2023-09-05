Best Fleets to Drive For® Nominations Open

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Sept. 5, 2023 – Best Fleets to Drive For®, produced by CarriersEdge, has officially opened nominations for the 16th edition of the program. Now through October 31st, 2023, company drivers and independent contractors can visit www.bf2df.com to formally nominate the companies they work with as Best Fleets to Drive For.



All for-hire fleets operating 10 or more tractor-trailers in the US or Canada, regardless of freight segment, are eligible to participate in the program.



Once nominated, fleets who choose to participate complete a questionnaire and interview, providing information about driver programs across a range of categories. A selection of drivers are also surveyed, supplementing the information provided by management. Company responses and driver surveys are compiled and scored, with the top 20 scorers identified as Best Fleets to Drive For. The top 20 is then divided into “small” and “large” fleet categories and the top scoring fleet in each category is crowned Best Overall Fleet for the category.



The Top 20 Best Fleets, the overall winners, and fleets entering the Hall of Fame, will be recognized at a dedicated awards ceremony and education event scheduled for April 2024.



“The past few years have been particularly challenging for the freight industry,” noted Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “Fleets have really been stepping up to take care of their drivers, and we’re looking forward to hearing about all the great ideas they’ve come up with to make life on the road better.”



More information on Best Fleets to Drive For, including best practices and details of past winners, is available at www.bf2df.com.



Follow the program on social media through the hashtag #BestFleets24, through the Facebook page www.facebook.com/BestFleetsToDriveFor, or LinkedIn www.LinkedIn.com/company/BestFleetsToDriveFor



About Best Fleets to Drive For®



Launched in 2008, Best Fleets to Drive For is the only annual program dedicated to uncovering the best workplaces in the North American trucking industry. Produced by CarriersEdge, Best Fleets to Drive For recognizes the best for-hire fleets providing exceptional workplace experiences for their company drivers and independent contractors.