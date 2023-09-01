ProShip Unveils Modernized Shipping App for Streamlined Parcel Shipping Operations

In a rapidly evolving logistics landscape where staying ahead of the competition is crucial for commerce businesses, ProShip Inc., a leader in multi-carrier shipping software solutions, is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation: the ProShip Shipping App. This browser-based application is designed to modernize shipping operations by providing a modern user interface (UI), seamless device configuration for hardware, such as scanners, scales, and thermal barcode printers, and centralized, automated business rules—all while minimizing IT footprint and setup complexities.

The ProShip Shipping App comes at a time when enterprise brands are seeking advanced shipping technology to optimize their logistics operations and enhance distribution efficiency. This powerful solution offers a range of customer-driven features that cater to today’s shipping demands, from printing labels and rate shopping to streamlining manifest finalization. With its lightweight footprint, robust capabilities, and seamless integration options, the ProShip Shipping App will help customers reshape their shipping and fulfillment processes.

Customers who utilize the Shipping App gain access to a multitude of efficiency benefits including:

-Universal compatibility for shipping, voiding, and closeout operations

-Minimal IT footprint, reducing complexity and setup time

-Modern user interface catering to users of all technical backgrounds

-Simple integration with the rest of the Enterprise Software Stack (ESS)

-Enhanced application security

"The ProShip Shipping App represents a significant leap forward in shipping technology," says Justin Cramer, Co-Founder at ProShip. "We understand the challenges faced by enterprise shippers in today's dynamic market, and we are committed to providing solutions that empower businesses to optimize their shipping operations. The Shipping App offers unparalleled convenience, scalability, and integration capabilities that will transform the way businesses manage their shipping processes."

The ProShip Shipping App is a feature-packed solution designed to benefit shipping and logistics operations across various industries. Its browser-based UI offers flexibility, the device connector ensures rapid communication with hardware, and the integration layer guarantees seamless compatibility with existing systems. With enhanced application security measures, businesses can trust that their shipping processes are protected from potential threats. The addition of the Shipping App to ProShip’s industry-leading parcel solutions proves ProShip’s core focus remains on multi-carrier parcel shipping products that will serve customers not only today, but for any logistical challenges the future may bring.

About ProShip, Inc.

Making complex parcel shipping challenges simple & cost-effective. ProShip is the most trusted provider of automated multi-carrier shipping software for parcel. With simple carrier connectivity and high flexibility, ProShip enables complex features & functions, such as maintaining compliance, executing multi-carrier rate shopping with unified business logic, and empowering omnichannel fulfillment. Because ProShip integrates with multiple parts of your Enterprise Software Stack (ESS), our multicarrier shipping solution can automate the supply chain workflow & turn your parcel shipping operation into an efficient powerhouse. For more information, please visit www.proshipinc.com.

Contacts

Taylor Pawelka | Director of Marketing, ProShip, Inc.

tpawelka@proshipinc.com | 414-302-2929 x1114