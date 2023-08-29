Hyster ships hydrogen fuel cell ReachStacker to the Port of Valencia

GREENVILLE, N.C. and NIJMEGEN, Netherlands (Aug. 29, 2023) – Hyster Company, a leading global provider of container handling solutions, has developed and shipped a hydrogen fuel cell ReachStacker for a pilot at the Port of Valencia in Spain. This Hyster® ReachStacker is an innovative zero-emission solution that uses a Nuvera® Fuel Cell Engine to convert hydrogen into electricity. The hydrogen is stored on board in high-pressure tanks and can be refilled in 10-15 minutes. The onboard hydrogen fuel cell charges the batteries, which power the electric motors and hydraulic systems enabling the ReachStacker to lift laden containers with similar performance to a diesel-powered alternative.

This application is exploring advantages of the hydrogen fuel cell ReachStacker compared to conventional diesel-powered machines. It offers reduced greenhouse gas emissions, noise pollution and operating costs through the elimination of a diesel engine, transmission and other mechanically-driven components.

The Hyster ReachStacker will be tested and validated in live operation at the MSC terminal in Valencia, one of the largest container terminals in Europe. The H2Ports project, funded by the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH-JU) and coordinated by the Fundación Valenciaport, involves several partners from the port community, industry and academia.

“We are proud to be part of the H2Ports project and to contribute to the development of zero-emission solutions for port operations,” says Jan-Willem van den Brand, Director of Global Market Development, Hyster. “The hydrogen fuel cell ReachStacker is a breakthrough innovation that demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction. We look forward to seeing it in action at the Port of Valencia and to receiving valuable feedback from the end-users.”

For more information, visit www.hyster.com.

ABOUT HYSTER COMPANY

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally.