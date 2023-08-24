Port of Oakland says it has left pandemic-era congestion behind

The Port of Oakland is declaring that it has left pandemic-era congestion behind, based on July statistics showing that cargo is flowing more smoothly, as measured by vessel calls continuing an upward trajectory and the length of time each ship spends at berth having decreased.

The port said that loaded container volume climbed in July to its highest level since October 2022. Full twenty-foot containers (TEUs) grew 16.8% in July with the Port handling 136,181 TEUs compared to 116,629 TEUs in that month last year.

Although exports showed a sizable increase compared to the same period last year, July 2022 container volumes were abnormally low. And despite the spike in exports, July 2023 volume is lower than the 2023 monthly average year-to-date.

Meanwhile, empty imports increased 16.5% or 14,196 TEUs in July 2023, compared to 12,185 TEUs in July 2022, while empty exports declined 1.2%, registering 31,179 TEUs in July 2023, down from 31,542 TEUs in July 2022.

Overall, the figures show that a smoother container flow should help the port capture a chunk of the increase in demand, leaders said. “We are encouraged to see container volumes gradually rebounding,” Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes said in a release. “The Port is making great investments at the Oakland Seaport to foster growth which ultimately benefits the local economy and helps power local jobs.”





