ALAN continues long-term recovery efforts after Maui fire

Disaster recovery efforts are still continuing on Hawaii’s island of Maui some two weeks after hurricane winds fanned a wildfire that torched the city of Lahaina, killing dozens of people and destroying the community, according to the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN).

As it typically does after disaster strikes, ALAN quickly reached out to non-profit partners on the ground in Hawaii to get a handle on what types of logistics services and equipment they needed, ALAN Executive Director ALAN Kathy Fulton said Wednesday in a release.

Following that initial step, ALAN created a logistics workgroup for Hawaii’s Voluntary Organizations Active In Disasters (VOAD), leading the group to identify short- and long term-needs and capabilities (and those willing to meet them) in order to reduce confusion, eliminate gaps, and minimize duplication of effort.

ALAN is also working directly with the state of Hawaii’s donations task force to assist with two start-up warehousing operations (one on Oahu, the other in California) to help handle the mountains of unsolicited product donations it has received, ensuring they are securely stored, sorted, and put to use at the right time, place, and location.

However, while residents are now having their immediate needs met, subsequent steps could take a sustained effort over a longer period of time, Fulton says. “Please know that even though you may not have a chance to send direct assistance yet, the island’s fire survivors are currently getting the food, water, medical care, and other assistance they need. And don’t be surprised if your opportunity to help comes many weeks, months, or even years down the line – including many opportunities from ALAN, because supply chain services are often some of the most critical resources that disaster relief organizations need.”

As that process unfolds, ALAN will make frequent updates to its disaster micro-site, where it details ongoing needs for logistics assets such as warehouse space, trucks, equipment, or supplies.



