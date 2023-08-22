Locus Robotics says its AMRs have now picked 2 billion units

Warehouse automation vendor Locus Robotics today said that its autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have now picked more than two billion units, coming just 11 months after reaching what it calls the industry-first landmark of 1 billion picks in 2022.

LocusBots have now traveled more than 37 million miles in customers’ warehouses, the equivalent of more than 1,370 times around the Earth or 77 round trips to the Moon, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based firm said.

Their pace of picking has also ramped up, since the time gap between its 1 billion and 2 billion-unit thresholds was just 358 days, with the last 100 million picks taking just 27 days – an average of 3.7 million picks per day. By comparison, it took more than six years to make the first billion picks, and 1,542 days to pick the first 100 million units, Locus said.