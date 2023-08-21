SC Ports says South Carolina outpaces national growth with 12% import container rise in July

Container imports saw a healthy 12% monthly rise in July at South Carolina’s SC Ports﻿ cargo facilities, showing stronger growth than U.S. national trends thanks to a booming Southeast regional market, port officials said today.

Total container volume was down about 4% year-over-year in July, driven by lower exports of empty containers. But overall, SC Ports handled 208,134 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) and 115,422 pier containers in July. Imports flowing into the Port of Charleston outperformed U.S. volumes with a 12% increase from June and a 3% increase year-over-year. Exports were up 9% from last year.

In comparison, forecasts project U.S. national imports for July at 1.91 million TEU, which would be down 12.7% year over year.

“Although overall volumes continue to reflect the tempered U.S. economy, the Southeast is booming and the U.S. East Coast port market continues to attract new cargo,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said in a release. “SC Ports is a powerhouse port on the East Coast with a reputation for providing reliable port service. We quickly work ships and efficiently move cargo for our customers.”

According to SC Ports, its growth reflects a trend of port-dependent companies in the region that are investing in manufacturing facilities, electric vehicle operations, and retail distribution centers. To meet that demand, SC Ports has invested more than $2 billion into critical port infrastructure and is currently building a $400 million intermodal yard to provide near-port rail to the Port of Charleston.

On the Gulf Coast, Port Houston likewise had a busy July, reporting that total container volumes at Port Houston were the highest of any previous July on record. The facility handled a total of 344,163 TEUs during the month, a 5% increase from July 2022.

Loaded import volumes at Port Houston were 166,151 TEUs, an increase of 4% compared to last July, while loaded export volumes were up 15% at 117,652 TEUs.