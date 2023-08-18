Dachser USA reorganizes management in the Northeastern United States

Dachser has appointed a new general manager for its branches in the Northeastern United States. With Andreas Kayser, an experienced logistics manager is responsible for the branches in New York, Boston and Baltimore since August 1, 2023. Additionally, Robert Crimmins has been appointed branch manager for Dachser’s location in Boston and is steering Dachser’s representation in Massachusetts since mid-July.

As General Manager Northeast, Andreas Kayser is responsible for a total of three branches of Dachser in the United States: New York, Boston and Baltimore. Prior to his new role in the United States, Kayser has been with Dachser in Germany since April 2022, acting as a National Account Manager within the Air & Sea Logistics (ASL) EMEA business unit. Before joining the company, Kayser has held the position of Director Global Airfreight at Forto Logistics. Additionally, he acted as Managing Director Germany at both Gebrüder Weiss and BDP International. With plentiful experience in sales management and other management roles in logistics, he brings over 15 years of leadership experience in the industry to his new position.

Kayser is based at Dachser’s branch in New York, which is located in closest proximity to John F. Kennedy International Airport. He reports directly to Ralph Riehl, Managing Director ASL Americas.

“The Northeastern United States are one of the most important economic areas in the country. Although Dachser’s setup in the region is already well-established, Andreas Kayser brings a wealth of experience to develop our commitment in the area even further”, says Ralph Riehl, Managing Director ASL Americas.

Robert Crimmins to steer Dachser’s branch in Boston

Additionally, Robert Crimmins has been appointed branch manager for Dachser’s branch in Boston in mid-July. As a seasoned logistics executive with over 28 years of experience in building successful teams in the industry, he has worked in seven metropolitan areas across the United States. Thanks to a diverse background with leadership experience in both sales and operations, he has a profound track record in all facets of logistics. Prior to joining Dachser, he has acted as general manager for C.H. Robinson’s location in Miami and as East Region Director of Sales at Morrison Express. In his new position as branch manager in Boston, Crimmins reports to Andreas Kayser.