Duravant expands material handling equipment portfolio with NPI acquisition

Automation equipment vendor Duravant has acquired National Presort LP (NPI), a provider of automated sortation solutions that will add to Duravant’s material handling equipment portfolio, the firms said today.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fort Worth, Texas-based NPI manufactures high speed sortation systems that are modular and configured to customers’ specific application needs. Their sorting equipment features a sliding shoe and slat design and is engineered to precisely sort flats, poly bags, boxes, irregularly shaped parcels and mixed mail at speeds of up to 24,000 pieces per hour, the firm said.

“We are excited to welcome NPI to Duravant,” Mike Kachmer, the chairman and CEO of Downers Grove, Illinois-based Duravant, said in a release. “The addition of their unique sortation technology to our material handling portfolio complements our strong position in e-commerce and distribution centers and greatly extends our reach with parcel and courier customers.”

Duravant serves markets in the food processing, packaging, and material handling sectors, and also owns material handling equipment brands including FMH Conveyors, Motion06, Multiscan Technologies, Foodmate, nVenia, Key Technology, QC Conveyors, Marelec Food Technologies, SupportPro, Marlen, Votech, Mespack, WECO, and Wulftec.







