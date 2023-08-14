Turvo and Optym Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Collaborative Logistics

Turvo Inc. (“Turvo” or “the Company”), provider of the world’s leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain, today announces a strategic partnership with Optym, the leading provider of innovative optimization solutions for transportation companies.

This alliance marks a significant step towards revolutionizing collaborative logistics, empowering brokers and their carriers to optimize operations and deliver outstanding customer experience through Optym’s LoadOps platform with Turvo’s TMS.

"Our goal is to unify and automate the global supply chain by offering a differentiated TMS product,” said Billy Sarracino, CEO of Turvo. “Our partnership with Optym aligns with our vision by bringing advanced cloud-based technology and innovative optimization solutions, and empowering logistics companies of all sizes to thrive in a dynamic market."

The collaboration between Turvo and Optym enables LoadOps and Turvo users to access a comprehensive transportation management solution that combines asset-based capabilities with brokerage functionalities. By leveraging Turvo's technology, LoadOps users can efficiently match available freight with their asset-based fleet's capacity, effectively transforming their business and unlocking the potential for increased revenue and operational efficiencies.

"Turvo stood out as a supply chain technology leader with a product set that seamlessly integrated with our platform, presenting a unique opportunity to serve mutual clients more effectively," said Shaman Ahuja, Deputy CEO of Optym. "Together, Optym and Turvo embrace a smart and efficient approach to transportation management. This alliance unlocks new opportunities for success, delivering the efficiency and innovation our customers rightfully deserve."

The strategic partnership between Turvo and Optym reflects a shared commitment to innovation and technology-driven solutions, solidifying their positions as forward-thinking industry leaders. It is centered around their clients, addressing their evolving needs and providing them with a seamless and user-friendly experience.

"With Turvo, we can better serve our mutual customers by offering a modern solution for both asset-based and brokerage divisions," added Chris Torrence, Chief Strategy Officer at Optym. "Our collaboration is democratizing the benefits of collaborative logistics, empowering carriers to thrive and succeed in a dynamic market."