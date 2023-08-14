Conductix-Wampfler Launches All-in-One Radio Solution for the Overhead Crane Market

OMAHA (August 14, 2023) – Conductix-Wampfler, a leading global manufacturer of mobile electrification and data transfer systems for industrial machinery, today announces the roll-out of its newest radio solution for the North American overhead crane market. The new radio technology is an affordable, out-of-box solution that is seamless to quote, sell, install, and service.

“Airmark was engineered to provide a much-need improvement where other radio solutions fall short,” stated Panos Gamvroudis, Product Manager at Conductix-Wampfler. “After a year of thorough research and development, we’re confident Airmark will alleviate some major pain points in the industry, starting with simplifying the complexities of ordering and installing radios and receivers. Beyond boosting productivity, reducing downtime, and enhancing user safety, we’re eager to see how Airmark helps facilities meet modernization and innovation goals.”

Unlike other overhead crane radio manufacturers, Airmark is an all-in-one, cost-conscious solution that includes everything crane operators need at one standard price. Available for purchase today, the Airmark kit includes one receiver, two transmitters, two lanyards, batteries, two labels, and a user manual, in addition to the following features:

• Preinstalled indicator horn, light and antenna are included

• Standard crane three motion two speed, Auxiliary Hoist, Tandem Hoist, Tandem Bridge

• Easy programming without a power cycle or access to the receiver

• Automatic transmit power for maximum battery life

• Ergonomic primary and spare transmitter

• Automatic channel selection

• Pin code startup option

• Adjustable time out

All businesses inevitably reach a point when it’s time to leave outdated equipment behind and consider an upgrade. Your radio remote solution is one area you can make a seemingly minor update but pack a significant business impact. To purchase Airmark today, visit partners.conductix.us/airmark.

For more information about how Conductix-Wampfler keeps the overhead crane industry moving forward, visit www.conductix.us.

About Conductix-Wampfler

Conductix-Wampfler is a leading global manufacturer of mobile electrification and data transfer systems for industrial machinery. It designs, manufactures, and installs/services a wide range of conductor bar systems, transit conductor rails, slip ring assemblies, inductive power transfer (IPT®) systems, cable festoons, spring-driven cable reels, and motor-driven cable reels. It also offers an array of crane controls, including push button pendants, radio remote controls, and bumpers. Conductix-Wampfler’s field-proven products safely and reliably operate in the most demanding industrial applications. For more information, visit www.conductix.us.