PortPro Announces Automated Terminal Appointments Within Their Drayage Software

(Jersey City, New Jersey and Los Angeles, California – August 7, 2023) — PortPro, the premier drayage software provider, today announced its release of Automated Terminal Appointments, representing a major advancement in the company’s drayage software to be revealed at the company’s inaugural product event, PortFest’23 to be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM Eastern. The event will be live streamed free on Linkedin.

PortPro’s founder and CEO, Michael Mecca, will share his views on the U.S. drayage market, and his vision for the industry, expected to expand to $8.3 billion by 2027.

“The current market is volatile and creating fierce competition as carriers fight to keep their business growing.” says Mecca. “Giving drayage carriers the ability to now automatically book appointments at terminals will help them reduce demurrage and per diem charges their customers incur related to not being able to get appointments and save hundreds of hours per year doing this tedious task manually.” he added.

PortPro’s current drayOS and drayOS Track are transforming business operations for drayage carriers, brokers, carriers, and expediters, as well as providing strong integrations with other providers within the supply chain. The latest advancement, Automated Terminal Appointments, is something no other TMS in the market today can do and is solving a problem suffered by everyone requiring port appointments as part of their operations.

“Automated Terminal Appointments is a game-changer,” says Lisa Wan, EVP of Operation at California Based Drayage Company RoadEx. “It’s an exciting time to be in drayage,” she added. “The team at PortPro really understands the business and continues to develop features that really make a difference. Their technology is assisting RoadEx to be able to secure terminal appointments instead of relying on solely human interaction.”

Customers, including RoadEx, have been using the new automation through the company's pre-release and report tremendous time and financial savings. Today the feature is available for companies in the following markets: New Jersey-New York, Seattle-Tacoma, Los Angeles-Long Beach, Norfolk, Charleston, Miami, Mobile, and Oakland.

See below for more information and to register.

PORTFEST ‘23

When: Thursday, August 10 at 2:00 PM Eastern

Register: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7089715463068241920/comments/

About PortPro

PortPro is a privately-owned technology company providing transportation management software transforming operations for drayage carriers, freight forwarders, beneficial cargo owners, and brokers. Visit https://www.portpro.io for more information and a demo.

