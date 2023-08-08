Wagner to use gig workforce app to staff its fulfillment jobs

Third party logistics provider (3PL) Wagner Logistics today said it will employ contract warehouse staff through a new partnership with Veryable, an on-demand marketplace for manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing labor.

Missouri-based Wagner said it will leverage Veryable’s platform to tap into a gig workforce across the U.S. for its warehousing and fulfillment needs, empowering the 3PL to scale up and down when needed while also reducing scheduling demands that include labor shortages.

“In the past we’ve filled labor gaps with the standard temp labor service, which is becoming an outdated model, or at the very least a model that’s been beaten to death,” Joe Oliaro, chief real estate officer at Wagner Logistics, said in a release. “As we begin our Veryable partnership with our team in Kansas City, my intent is to have this agile labor solution model rolled out across all of our locations so that our workforce is reinforced by a structure that supports work-life balance, yet remains efficient. Giving our employees all the labor support they need is critical to running a successful warehouse. When we bring in a Veryable operator, they already have tailored experiences to meet our needs, which creates a better experience for the entire team.”

Dallas, Texas-based Veryable uses its mobile-first platform to connect 3PLs like Wagner with available contract workers through a dashboard accessible via mobile app or web portal. The contractors have the warehousing skills Wagner needs for both generalized and specialized tasks, from forklift operation and value added/premium services (labeling, kitting, etc.) to more niche tasks like handling eight thousand pound rolls of paper. Veryable said its users operate the platform to find gigs within the Wagner warehousing facilities that fit their schedule and provide them with opportunities to earn competitive wages and control their own schedules.



