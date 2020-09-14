Amazon to hire 100,000 for fulfillment, logistics jobs

Workers needed as the online retailer expands its network of fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations across the U.S. and Canada.

September 14, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
Amazon.com plans to hire 100,000 regular full- and part-time employees for logistics jobs as it continues to expand its network across the United States and Canada, the company said today.

The positions are available across the online retailer’s operations network, which includes fulfillment centers, sortation centers, delivery stations, and similar sites. Amazon said it has opened 75 fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the U.S. and Canada so far this year and plans to open 100 more operations buildings in September alone.

The news follows the company’s announcement last week that it has 33,000 corporate and technology jobs open across the United States as well.

