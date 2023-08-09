Robot joins airport security squad

Cargo theft is a challenge anywhere workers handle valuable materials or merchandise, but managers at Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd. (HACTL) say their clients needn’t worry. HACTL is beefing up site security at its SuperTerminal 1 facility with the introduction of robot patrols.

The first security robot entered service in July and will initially patrol car- and truck-parking areas as well as export goods handling areas, mainly during the peak nighttime period.

The robot is outfitted with a thermal imaging camera, a high-resolution camera with a wiper for outdoor use, a LiDar (light detection and ranging) technology sensor for navigation, and multiple ultrasonic sensors for collision avoidance. In addition to stepping up security, the robot will monitor the condition of cargo throughout the company’s sprawling site, recording any incidents of damage to provide video evidence in the event of claims investigations.

If the robot had arms, it would have its hands full, given the scope of its job responsibilities: HACTL’s multilevel SuperTerminal 1 occupies 4.2 million square feet of floor space, features a container storage system with 3,500 positions, and includes 313 truck docks. That space is already protected by 1,000 closed-circuit cameras and a card-controlled access system, but leaders say the robot will take security up a notch.

“The security robots will complement our existing CCTV system, providing footage from more angles to assist in security and cargo claims evaluation. Their presence will also send a clear message that HACTL is maintaining thorough observation of all its operational areas around the clock,” HACTL CEO Wilson Kwong said in a release. “By reducing reliance on human patrols, we are freeing up valuable night shift security staff resources to focus on making our security regime even more proactive, flexible, and responsive to any incidents. This is a significant step forward in strengthening our overall security program.”