INBOUND

AI already transforming hiring process

Study shows AI has caused employers to prioritize different skills and qualifications when recruiting.

DCV23_08_inbound_cengage.jpg
August 8, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

As players throughout the supply chain scramble to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) tools, they’re discovering they also need to alter their hiring practices.

In a recent workplace survey, 59% of employers said AI has caused them to prioritize different skills when recruiting, with many companies shifting toward skills-based hiring instead of degree-based hiring. The findings come from Cengage Group, a Boston-based education technology and workforce training company, whose “2023 Employability Report” surveyed 1,000 recent graduates and 1,000 U.S. hiring decision-makers. According to Cengage, 50% of employers admit they’ve dropped two- and four-year degree requirements for entry-level positions (a 32% increase over 2022) and started prioritizing softer skills and previous job experience (66%). 

Recent graduates have also noticed the change, with just 41% saying their program had taught them skills needed for their first job—down from 63% who said the same in 2022. The report further found that while 65% of these graduates are eager for training on working alongside AI, more than half (52%) say competition from AI has them questioning how prepared they are for the workforce.

“The workplace has changed rapidly in the last few years, and now we are witnessing a new shift as AI begins to reshape worker productivity, job requirements, hiring habits, and even entire industries,” Cengage CEO Michael Hansen said in a release. “With new technology comes both new uncertainties and new opportunities for the workforce, and educators and employers must do more to prepare today’s workers for these technological shifts.”
Supply Chain Services Training/Professional Development/Labor Issues
KEYWORDS Cengage

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Wagner to use gig workforce app to staff its fulfillment jobs

    Wood products supplier orders 100 autonomous electric forklifts

    Chassis pool to open in October for seaports throughout South Atlantic region

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing