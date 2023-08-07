Turn down the volume!

A warehouse mapping exercise typically involves plotting the location of assets like racks, shelves, and inventory or temperature and humidity levels in various zones. But systems integrator Dematic is now adding another variable to the mix: acoustic hazards.

The Atlanta-based company has introduced its “Noise Portfolio,” a comprehensive solution to address loud environments like distribution centers and protect workers’ hearing. The new offering includes before-and-after 3D noise mapping audits throughout a facility as well as remediation measures that can reduce noises at their source by up to 15 decibels.

According to Dematic, its platform identifies acoustic hazards in much the same way a heatmap identifies temperature hazards. Dematic then builds a noise model to simulate how upgrading equipment would reduce noise levels. The company recommends upgrades and installs quiet rollers, slats, and conveyors as needed. Dematic conducts a second test after the installation to demonstrate the difference the upgrades have made.

The process can improve worker health, safety, and job satisfaction as well as boost morale and productivity, the company says.