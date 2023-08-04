IWLA Statement on the Expiration of CFATS Program August 1, 2023

“IWLA and its members are disappointed that the Senate was unable to pass legislation to reauthorize the CFATS program, which is a valuable tool in protecting the security and integrity of America’s chemical supply chain. Although the House had previously passed the bill with overwhelming bipartisan support in a vote of 409-1, the Senate did not bring the bill up for a vote before adjourning for August recess, allowing this vital program to sunset.

“The CFATS program has a proven track record over the past 15 years, with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reporting a 60 percent increase in security measures since its inception. The loss of this important program will have immediate impacts on our members’ abilities to vet personnel and thwart cyber threats, exposing the entire American chemical sector, and indeed our national security, to unnecessary risk.

“IWLA urges Congress to expeditiously reinstate and extend CFATS to ensure the security of the American chemical sector and protect American interests.”

