Pitney Bowes expands regional delivery network for e-commerce parcel shippers

Shipping and mailing company Pitney Bowes is expanding its regional delivery service model to more than 20 cities across the Southeast and Southwest, saying the move provides shippers with more options to achieve cost-effective 1-3 day delivery.

The investment follows the Stamford, Connecticut-based company’s decision to launch its first regional delivery service models in 2022 in the Northern and Southern California Regions for origins near Los Angeles and San Francisco, and the Northeast Region for origins near New York and Boston.

The company will now leverage its configurable “Designed Delivery Platform” for e-commerce shippers, including its national network of highly automated sort centers, to process parcels at scale. The expanded regional delivery services will help direct-to-consumer brands and retailers reach an additional 100 million consumers within 1-3 days in select zip codes, the logistics provider said Tuesday.

“Pitney Bowes helps e-commerce shippers solve one of the most fragmented carrier markets – regional delivery,” Gregg Zegras, EVP & President, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes, said in a release. “As brands and retailers look to simplify carrier relationships and improve operational efficiency and customer experience, Pitney Bowes is bringing its investments in automation, robotics, and machine learning to bear to make e-commerce logistics easier for our clients with both national and regional delivery options.”

