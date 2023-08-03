CHEP U.S. Receives EcoVadis’ Gold Sustainability Rating

ATLANTA – EcoVadis recently awarded CHEP U.S., a Brambles company and a global leader in supply chain solutions, the EcoVadis Gold medal for its second consecutive year. CHEP U.S. improved its 2023 EcoVadis score to rank in the top 3% (compared to the top 7% the year prior) for its category of ‘renting and leasing of machinery, equipment and tangible goods.’

CHEP exemplifies sustainability through its circular business model based on sharing, repairing and reusing pallets and platforms throughout the supply network. Additionally, the company has committed to numerous targets focused on positively impacting businesses, communities and the planet. CHEP’s proven track record of achieving its goals, combined with its recent progress toward its 2025 targets, helped the company improve its EcoVadis score in the environment, labor and human rights categories.

“While EcoVadis was designed to help companies assess the sustainability credentials of their suppliers, its comprehensive approach provides valuable feedback and validation to sustainability-driven companies like CHEP,” said Jim Hartzfeld, Brambles’ Head of Sustainability for North America. “We’re proud to see CHEP’s EcoVadis ranking increase each year as a reflection of our growth mindset and regenerative ambition. Together, CHEP and its customers, partners and stakeholders are delivering a positive impact for the supply network of the future.”

EcoVadis provides the leading solution for monitoring sustainability in global supply chains, rating tens of thousands of companies in more than 200 industries. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates and scores 21 criteria concerning organizations’ policies and actions, as well as its published reporting on the environment, labor and human rights, and ethics and sustainable procurement practices. Using innovative technology and sustainability expertise, the company helps organizations adopt sustainable practices. Its methodology is based on international CSR standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and the ISO 26000.

Beyond CHEP U.S.’ participation in the EcoVadis program, other CHEP regions have a long history of being recognized by the organization, receiving multiple Platinum designations across Canada and Europe, and Gold ratings for Australia and Latin America.

EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis’ easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200+ purchasing categories and 175+ countries.

CHEP helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organization on earth. Its pallets, crates and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world’s biggest brands trust CHEP to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, CHEP created one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as ‘pooling.’ CHEP primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g. dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail and general manufacturing industries. CHEP employs approximately 11,700 people and believes in the power of collective intelligence through diversity, inclusion and teamwork. CHEP owns approximately 360 million pallets, crates and containers through a network of more than 750 service centers, supporting more than 500,000 customer touchpoints for global brands such as Procter & Gamble, Sysco and Nestlé. CHEP is part of the Brambles Group and operates in approximately 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe.

