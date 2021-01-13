ATA Freight Awarded EcoVadis Bronze Recognition Medal for Its Sustainability Rating

Garden City, NY… ATA Freight, a leading global logistics and freight forwarding services provider, was recently awarded a Bronze Recognition for its Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. The Bronze Medal recognizes sustainability performance in the top half of all rated companies globally.

“We are honored to receive an EcoVadis Bronze Recognition Medal. Preserving our natural resources in an ethical, humane way that leverages sustainable practices and advanced technologies is integral to how we conduct business at ATA Freight,” said ATA Freight Chief Operating Officer Matt Goker. “As a world, we are already witnessing the impacts of man on our environment and it is critical that every business and every individual make a conscious effort to protect our environment. Wildfires, melting glaciers and changing climate conditions are just the tip of the iceberg. We cannot reverse what damage has been done, but we can start to make sustainability a top priority. At ATA Freight, that is our objective.”

The EcoVadis Sustainability rating methodology and resulting scorecards cover 21 sustainability criteria across four themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The process was developed around seven principles which include: assessment by international experts; tailored to industry sector, country and company size; data source diversification to ensure rich stakeholder input for reliable scoring; utilization of technology to ensure a secure and confidential process and accelerated cycle time; traceability and transparency of documentation; evidence-based; and excellence through continuous improvement. The methodology is aligned with international sustainability standards including those developed by the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000.

ATA Freight’s business is focused on optimizing its clients supply chain ecosystem to improve their bottom line. This is achieved through its extensive portfolio of global logistics and freight forwarding services, as well as innovative shipment management solutions. Founded in 1996 in New York, the company has since evolved from a traditional freight forwarder to one of the leading providers of innovative and fully-integrated supply chain solutions ATA Freight currently has 30 strategically placed locations in six countries, including the USA, Turkey, India, China, Russia and Mexico. ATA Freight distinguishes its services with a customer-centric personal feel and a global reach, making it the ideal choice for customers that have complex logistics needs and demand flexible and agile solutions around the clock. For more information, visit: www.atafreight.com