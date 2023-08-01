Dialight Launches New and Improved Area Light with Battery Backup

Dialight (LSE: DIA), the global leader in hazardous and industrial LED lighting innovation, today launched an all-new battery backup model of its compact and versatile Area Light product. This state-of-the-art fixture now offers even greater peace of mind for enhanced safety in harsh industrial environments, such as Refining, Mining, Pulp and Paper, Petrochemical, Metals and Steel, Water/Wastewater, General Manufacturing facilities, and more.

With 'poor visibility' being a leading cause of accidents at industrial facilities, ensuring proper illumination is of paramount importance, especially in facilities where power outages can occur.

Dialight's new auxiliary battery backup solution features a sleek, lower profile enclosure and can provide illumination for a minimum of 90 minutes in accordance with National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 101® guidance on emergency lighting. Furthermore, it has been certified for use in a sealed enclosure to ensure maximum protection against harsh environmental conditions common in industrial settings and has been vibration tested to IEC 60068-2-6. It is compatible with all existing Dialight Area Light mounting options and at merely 20lbs is easy to install and to replace auxiliary batteries as needed.

"Our Area Light has long been a favorite of customers across a wide variety of industrial sectors due to its versatility and extensive range of retrofit kits, making installation to existing infrastructure quick and easy" said Dialight CEO, Fariyal Khanbabi. "Now with our all-new battery backup system, customers can have even greater peace of mind that their operations will be safely illuminated in the event of power disruption."

This robust, self-testing fixture contains corrosion resistant stainless steel hardware and features Dialight's industry-leading 10 year warranty (excluding batteries). It is available in both Vigilant (non-hazardous location) and SafeSite (hazardous location) models and is certified to UL1598/A, UL924 and UL844.

Dialight's all new Battery Backup Area Light is currently available for sale in North America. Please refer to datasheet for more information on available models and lumen output in battery backup mode. For more information on this and other industrial-grade Dialight lighting products, please visit www.dialight.com.