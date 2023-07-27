Platform Science adds predictive maintenance capabilities for truck fleets

The venture-backed, telematics technology provider Platform Science today said it will bring predictive maintenance capabilities to some of the country’s largest vehicle fleets through a new partnership with Chicago-based Uptake, a provider of predictive analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS).

According to the firms, Uptake’s data analytics will help keep drivers safely on the road and prevent unplanned roadside breakdowns. The system works by joining Uptake’s technology to Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle platform, which offers workflow, navigation, telematics, and other solutions to commercial vehicle fleets.

The combined platforms will equip fleets with real-time and historical data to better inform maintenance strategies and predict vehicle needs. That will let fleet managers transition from calendar-based preventive maintenance schedules to a dynamic, predictive maintenance strategy, they said.

“When fleet managers tell us they want new capabilities for optimizing and streamlining their business, we find the best-in-class solution,” Joe Jumayao, vice president of business development at Platform Science, said in a release. “Fleet managers don’t want to lose time waiting on parts and repairs. They want to keep trucks rolling and deliveries arriving on time. Uptake will help them do that.”

The new capabilities mark Platform Science’s latest move to grow its platform since truck manufacturer Paccar bought a stake in the firm as a minority owner in April and the company landed $115 million in “series C” venture capital in February. Platform Science plans to provide in-cab technology for Kenworth and Peterbilt vehicles starting in 2024.



