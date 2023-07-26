DACHSER puts first electric trucks into operation in the Netherlands

DACHSER Netherlands is putting its first e-trucks into operation – an important step on the road to zero-emission deliveries in the future "Zero Emissions Zones" for urban logistics (ZES zones) in the Netherlands, which will be introduced there on January 1, 2025.

The first e-truck that DACHSER Netherlands is now using in Waddinxveen is the Volvo Electric FL 4x2. With this battery-electric truck, the logistics provider is testing the use of zero-emission technologies in everyday operations. The truck has been in use in Rotterdam for several weeks.

With 18 pallet spaces and a payload of six tons, the Volvo Electric offers sufficient capacity. The range of up to 220 kilometers, combined with an e-charging station at DACHSER's Waddixveen branch, makes this electric truck ideal for trips in the city. What's more, thanks to its electric drive, it is not only emission-free but also virtually silent on the road, which significantly reduces noise pollution in urban areas.

At the beginning of July, a yellow-blue electric truck was also launched at the DACHSER site in Zevenaar. This second truck, a Renault Trucks D Z.E. 16t with similar range and capacity, handles city deliveries in Arnhem and the surrounding area.

The drivers and operators of the battery-electric trucks have a complete view of their surroundings without having to deal with blind spots. This is made possible by modern cameras mounted around the vehicles. They have also undergone special training to ensure safety, increase efficiency and acquire technical knowledge.

Ready for the future

With the introduction of the two e-trucks, DACHSER Netherlands is preparing for the future: All trucks manufactured after January 1, 2025, must be zero-emission in order to gain access to zero-emission zones in many major Dutch cities. For existing trucks, there is a transition period in which Euro VI trucks up to five years old in the Netherlands on Jan. 1, 2025, will be allowed to drive in the zero-emission zones until Jan. 1, 2030. The same applies to Euro VI trucks that are less than eight years old by that date.

"DACHSER's long-term climate protection strategy goes hand in hand with the increasing focus on sustainability by governments, municipalities, customers and industry. With the introduction of our first electric trucks, we as DACHSER Netherlands are taking another step towards achieving our common goals to complement the various sustainability initiatives we have been implementing for many years," says Stefan Raimondo, Country Manager of DACHSER Netherlands.

The long-term goal is to increase the number of zero-emission vehicles in the Netherlands and across the European DACHSER network to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions.