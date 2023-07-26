PROPEL SOFTWARE APPOINTS PAOLO BATTAGLINI CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 24, 2023 - Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today announced the appointment of Paolo Battaglini as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With a robust career spanning more than three decades in finance and accounting, and an impressive track record that includes two initial public offerings, Battaglini brings a wealth of experience to Propel. His background in managing and expanding both private and public technology companies makes him uniquely equipped to drive Propel’s expansion plans.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paolo to Propel. He is more than a seasoned finance executive, he is a strategic innovator with a proven track record of scaling SaaS companies,” said Ross Meyercord, CEO. “We look forward to Paolo’s financial stewardship as we revolutionize product lifecycle management and how innovative companies maximize the value of their product portfolios.”

Prior to Propel, Battaglini served as the Chief Accounting Officer and SVP of Better.com. Showcasing his ability to steer high-growth strategies, Battaglini spent five years as Vice President of Finance at enterprise software company, Zuora, where he played a seminal role in taking the company public as recurring revenue increased over 230%. During his 11 years as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller at the public company Actuate Corporation, he spearheaded strategic acquisition target initiatives as an indispensable part of its executive team. Earlier in his career, Battaglini guided Liberate Technologies through its public offering as the company’s first finance employee, demonstrating his capacity to build and lead finance operations from the ground up as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller.

“Paolo’s multifaceted experience has allowed him to help SaaS companies strategically grow recurring revenue,” said Jared Smith, Propel board member. “His nuanced understanding of the interplay between financial strategy and business operations will be invaluable in his role as CFO at Propel.”

"I am absolutely thrilled to join Propel and embark on its remarkable journey of innovation," said Battaglini. "Propel’s PVM platform is transforming the way product companies work by connecting commercial and product teams, which is invaluable to fast moving companies. I’m eager to apply my experience to make a substantial impact on the company's growth and profitability."

