DAYTON FREIGHT IS NAMED PLATINUM LTL CARRIER BY ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, was named Platinum LTL Carrier by Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

Echo’s award recognizes Dayton Freight’s superior performance in year-over-year shipment and revenue growth, on-time performance, billing accuracy, customer service and overall quality standards. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Echo offers freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions for all major modes.

Dayton Freight’s Vice President of Sales Dave Brady said, “It is always exciting to be recognized for our continued commitment to providing customers with exceptional service. This ever-growing partnership with Echo continues to be nothing but positive, I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 6,000+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

