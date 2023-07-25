Essendant Optimizes Its Supply Chain to Create a More Streamlined Furniture-Fulfillment Program

July 25, 2023 (Deerfield, Illinois) – Essendant is focused on providing better ways for customers to compete in today's business environment. Our recent innovation, Alera Access Plus, is an exciting new furniture fulfillment program that offers a streamlined process for faster, easier and more cost-effective large-order fulfillment.

Furnishing a large space can be a challenging task with simultaneous unknowns – varied stock quantities, unpredictable shipping times and pricing challenges. Alera Access Plus is designed to address those issues. “Our customers have been loud and clear that when it comes to medium-to-large furnishing projects, they need a furniture distributor who has available inventory that can be fulfilled complete in one delivery, on time and at a competitive price,” says Adam Putz, Sr. Sales Director.

“To answer that need, we built a supply chain model with Alera Access Plus based on two hubs that deeply stock our full line of Alera products. We use our network of LTL providers for nationwide coverage. We tied this together with prepaid freight for orders over $1,500 and a competitive discount from list price that allows our dealers to quickly cost out and quote their customers.”

This is Essendant’s first furniture program of its kind, and the customer reception has been immediate. “Within the first month, we saw immediate robust order volume, and to date, we have had nearly 500 customers sign up for the program,” Putz says.

The program optimizes furniture ordering and delivery in a number of ways:

• Two furniture-distribution hubs – Sacramento, CA and Cranbury, NJ – are deeply stocked with 600+ Alera SKUs. Orders originate from the nearest of the two hubs based on destination zip code.

• Orders can be shipped within two days for LTL dock-to-dock delivery.

• Dealers can take advantage of aggressive 50/20/20 discount off list price, plus prepaid freight on orders over $1,500.

With a deep inventory at each hub, outfitting a whole space can be fulfilled and delivered in one complete order. “Convenience and ease of ordering are a priority for our customers, and we feel the Alera Access Plus program delivers on both those counts and more,” says Putz.

Alera, an Essendant-owned brand of quality office furniture, was created with a commitment to durability, versatility, styling and ergonomics, all at an affordable price. Products include seating, tables, desks, shelving, storage, as well as breakroom furniture.

Essendant is a distribution company that provides wholesale distribution and fulfillment services to resellers and manufacturers, helping them expand their paths to growth, improve their customer experience, and optimize their supply chain to meet the demands of commerce today. Essendant empowers customers with best-in-class distribution capabilities for accurate and timely delivery anywhere in the U.S., system integrations that enable commerce from point of sale to delivery, and a broad product assortment stocked for optimal distribution throughout its network. With 100 years of experience, Essendant fuels growth for over 10K customers including independent resellers, retailers, B2B distributors, and eCommerce businesses, ranging from startups to multinational corporations. For more information visit https://www.essendant.com/.

