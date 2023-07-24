Verity gains another $11 million backing for its inventory-counting drones

The autonomous indoor drone vendor Verity has added another $11 million to its latest venture capital round, saying the backing will help it expand available of its solutions for providing data-driven intelligence and inventory management solutions.

The funds bring the firm’s “series B” round to a total of $43 million, thanks to investment from Qualcomm Ventures, which joins previously announced backers A.P. Moller Holding and Exor Ventures, as well as existing investors Fontinalis Partners, Airbus Ventures, Sony Innovation Fund, ROBO Global Ventures, and Verve Ventures.

Zurich, Switzerland-based Verity said the new capital will enable it to scale the delivery of zero-error warehouses and predictable value across a supply chain industry that is increasingly turning to technology to handle challenges like labor shortages, lost productivity, inventory errors, and waste. Verity says its clients include retailers, 3PLs, and manufacturers—including its own investor, A.P. Møller – Maersk A/S—with installations across 13 countries.

The backing comes just a month after Gather AI acquired Ware, combining two venture-backed startups that likewise make flying indoor drones for warehouse inventory counting applications.

"The supply chain of the future is autonomous and automated," Boaz Peer, senior director of Qualcomm Israel Ltd., and managing director of Qualcomm Ventures Israel and Europe, said in a release. "Verity's self-flying drone technology and advanced warehouse inventory analytics are helping transform supply chains by enabling end-to-end, real-time visibility. We're excited to invest in Verity as it scales its operations internationally."