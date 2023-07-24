ORBIS Positions The XpressPickup™ System For Efficient Buy Online, Pickup In-Store Order Fulfillment

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — July 19, 2023 — ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, introduces the XpressPickup™ (XPP) system, a solution that revolutionizes order fulfillment for retail store pickup and delivery operations. Built upon years of market expertise, the XPP system offers retailers a comprehensive solution to meet the challenges of buy online, pickup in-store (BOPIS) and is designed to optimize store operations, space and employee safety, providing a new level of convenience for retailers and customers alike.

As retailers continue to face the challenge of streamlining their in-store operations, the XpressPickup system is a full-service offering that meets the challenges retailers have as they build processes around this growing channel of business. The XPP system combines durable totes with a versatile dolly and cart, delivering enhanced convenience and mobility. The system is engineered to support in-store order fulfillment and offers a seamless integration with existing BOPIS operations. With an innovative tote design, and enhanced dolly and cart capabilities, retailers can achieve quicker turnaround times, from order placement to in-store fulfillment to curbside pickup.

“For years, ORBIS has been at the forefront of the BOPIS evolution, working closely with major retailers to understand their needs. Leveraging this expertise, the XPP system is positioned as a market-leading enhancement, addressing retailers' demands for streamlined in-store operations and improved consumer experiences,” said Matt Lochmann, product manager at ORBIS Corporation. “We are confident that the XPP system will revolutionize the way retailers handle orders and provide a seamless and efficient experience for both retailers and customers.”

Initially introduced in 2016 as a leading BOPIS reusable delivery solution in North America, ORBIS’ highly maneuverable 80x60 dolly and tote system led the way to enhancing current in-store fulfillment needs. The new XPP tote, a key component of the XPP system, offers unparalleled ease and speed for in-store order fulfillment.

With its innovative design, the XPP tote effectively limits spillage of damaged or open products, ensuring the integrity of the items being transported. The compact 24" x 16" x 11" footprint maximizes picking efficiency and internal capacity, allowing for optimal space utilization, while the built-in bag hooks provide support for efficient picking and curbside delivery, making the process seamless and hassle-free. Versatile and adaptable, the XPP tote accommodates all types of merchandise and is also designed for use with standard metal carts, providing retailers with a flexible solution for their in-store order picking and fulfillment needs.

When not in use, the entire XPP system condenses efficiently, optimizing space. The system boasts durable and stable equipment that effortlessly moves products from the store floor to curbside. The evolution of the XpressPickup system continues to showcase ORBIS’ commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable packaging solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the retail industry.

For more information about this new system, visit https://www.orbiscorporation.com/en-us/products/mobile-merchandising/buy-online-pickup-in-store/xpresspickup/.

About ORBIS Corporation

With more than 170 years of material handling expertise and 65 years of plastics innovations, ORBIS helps world-class customers move their product faster, safer and more cost-effectively with reusable totes, pallets, containers, dunnage and racks. Using a unique approach, ORBIS experts analyze customers’ systems, design a solution and execute a reusable packaging program for longer-term cost savings and to meet and achieve their sustainability initiatives and goals. Using packaging life-cycle assessments to compare reusable and single-use packaging, ORBIS helps customers achieve longer-term cost savings while minimizing their overall environmental impact. ORBIS is a part of Menasha Corporation, one of the oldest family-owned manufacturers in the United States. As a steward of sustainability, ORBIS is committed to a better world for future generations. Headquartered in Oconomowoc, ORBIS has more than 3,100 employees and 50 locations throughout North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.orbiscorporation.com, www.facebook.com/ORBISCorporation, www.twitter.com/orbiscorp, https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbis-corporation or www.youtube.com/orbiscorp.

