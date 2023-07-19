Investors add $116 million funding for AI-powered business planning software vendor o9 Solutions

The planning and operations software vendor o9 Solutions says it now has a market valuation of $3.7 billion, following a $116 million investment round announced today.

Dallas-based o9 uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide decision-making tools for global enterprises. Based on real time logistics and market data, the firm’s “digital brain” platform generates actionable insights for its users, enabling them to mitigate risks and improve performance through agile planning and scenario management, the firm said.

The latest funding round was led by private equity firm General Atlantic’s BeyondNetZero fund, which focuses on climate investing efforts, with additional participation from the existing investors KKR and Generation Investment Management. The backing values o9 at $3.7 billion, up from $2.7 billion since the company’s last investment round in January 2022.

In conjunction with the transaction, o9 also announced that General Atlantic Operating Partner and tenured business executive Gary Reiner has joined the o9 board of directors.

“We continue to be thrilled with o9’s terrific customer value proposition, offering truly material and measurable outcomes relative to traditional planning software vendors and thereby providing strong blue chip client satisfaction,” Reiner said in a release. “Since we first partnered with o9 in early 2022, the company has helped deliver significant revenue growth, working capital improvements, and expense reductions for many large global enterprises. Our deepened support of o9 reflects the enthusiasm we have for the business and its seasoned management team, particularly as their innovative model supports the transition to more sustainable supply chains across the enterprise.”