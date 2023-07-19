MHEDA announces new CEO

The Board of Directors of the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association is excited to announce the hiring of Jeannette Walker as incoming CEO. Jeannette will serve immediately as interim CEO during which time, the knowledge transfer phase will take place until the current CEO Liz Richards, retires on December 31, 2023.

Jeannette brings a wealth of experience to MHEDA having served in executive positions during her tenure in the material handling industry over the past 22 years. Most recently, Jeannette held the titles of VP of Sales, International Sales Director, Global Marketing Director, Marketing & Advertising Director Corporate Communications Manager, and Marketing Manager, all with TVH. She was previously employed by IMC Holdings from 2001 to 2007, a company that was acquired by TVH. From 1997-2001, Jeannette was the Customer Care manager for Toyota Marondera. Jeannette has been involved with MHEDA for more than 15 years and has many long-term relationships with members and with the MHEDA team.

“The 7-member search committee was comprised of MHEDA members and along with Steve Riege, President of Ovation Leadership, they worked hard to find the right candidate to fill the position of CEO. Jeannette is the ideal selection given her vast background in executive leadership, marketing, and communications, all the traits that are essential in association management. Combined with Jeannette’s knowledge and deep relationships with industry members and with the MHEDA team, this is a win-win-win for everyone”, says Liz Richards.

Jeannette shares, “I am truly honored to have been selected for this pivotal role, and I am eager to contribute my skills and experience to MHEDA.

I am inspired by MHEDA’s mission and the significant impact it has made in the industries their members represent. The dedication and passion exhibited by the Board and the MHEDA team has reinforced my conviction that I have found the ideal environment to make a meaningful difference where innovation, collaboration, and excellence thrive. I am committed to building upon the foundation that has been laid by Liz Richards’ inspirational vision and leadership.”

The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association was founded in 1954 and is comprised of 600 North American member companies including distributors, integrators, manufacturers and solution providers that sell, service and install equipment and technologies to serve the end user market in the warehousing and distribution sectors. For more information about MHEDA, visit www.mheda.org.