Longbow Advantage Unveils New Rebus® Platform Product Vision

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA (July 18, 2023) - Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain technology company behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in warehouse software and consulting, today announced a new product vision for Rebus, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to transforming supply chains worldwide. With the evolving landscape of supply chains and the need for real-time data and connected systems, Rebus has grown into becoming the ultimate extended warehouse and labor management platform.

Since its inception over seven years ago, Rebus has addressed the industry's demand for real-time distribution and supply chain execution insights, becoming an indispensable solution for leadership teams seeking to unlock the full potential of their warehouses. With ongoing advancements and the recognition of the changing needs of supply chain professionals, Longbow Advantage undertook a comprehensive evaluation of the Rebus product vision.

"We express our heartfelt gratitude to our customers and partners who have supported us throughout this transformative journey,” said Gerry Brady, CEO of Longbow Advantage. "We believe that the new Rebus brand reflects that it has become a game-changing solution that empowers warehouse operations leaders with real-time power to drive success in the ever-evolving supply chain landscape.”

Rebus has exceeded its initial purpose as a real-time data extraction tool and now offers unparalleled functionality that goes beyond traditional key performance indicators (KPIs) and reporting. Longbow Advantage has reimagined the vision for Rebus, ensuring it truly transforms supply chains and positively impacts everyday lives.

The new Rebus brand represents a significant step forward in Longbow Advantage's commitment to innovation and excellence. The platform has been purpose-built to be platform agnostic, empowering teams whose supply chain digital strategy has outgrown the capabilities of their Warehouse Management System (WMS). Rebus provides harmonized data for individual or global networks, offering powerful extended warehouse technologies in real-time for operators during their shift.

With Rebus, all disparate systems across an entire network, whether it's a single warehouse or a global network of a hundred warehouses, are seamlessly connected. Warehouse operations leaders now have the real-time power to lead and thrive in the transformed supply chain landscape. Rebus has become the ace up their sleeve.

As the new product vision of Rebus includes updates to its logo, as well as its user interface, it is important to note that Rebus and Longbow Advantage’s consulting services remain integral to each other. The exceptional teams behind the implementation and maintenance of third-party solutions continue to shape the Rebus product strategy, ensuring its relevance in the digital transformation journey of consulting customers.

“We are excited to introduce the new Rebus brand, representing our unwavering commitment to revolutionize supply chain solutions,” added Brady. "Rest assured that Rebus and Longbow Advantage as a whole will continue to be at the forefront of empowering businesses to unleash the full potential of their supply chains.”

About Longbow Advantage

Longbow Advantage is an end-to-end warehousing strategy company that leverages real-time data to manage people, processes, and warehouses through The Rebus® Platform and WMS consulting services purpose-built to expand and enhance warehouse technologies. Longbow takes a holistic approach to warehousing strategy, understanding that technology is only one piece in the solution process. Their warehouse experts work with customers to understand challenges and goals, developing a recommendation that’s aligned to the customer’s business objectives and supply chain initiatives.