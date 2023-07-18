enVista Accepted into SLAM Line Automation Industry Group

INDIANAPOLIS (July 18, 2023) – enVista, a global consulting, managed services and material handling automation firm, today announces that it has been accepted into MHI’s SLAM (Scan, Label, Apply, Manifest) Industry Group. MHI’s SLAM Industry Group is the industry’s authoritative source of thought leadership and best practices within “the last 100 feet” of evolving warehouse and distribution operations. enVista joins the group as one of just 31 members due to its advanced solutions and cutting-edge technology.

The last 100 feet of the warehouse are critical for efficient operations, high throughput and customer satisfaction. enVista’s SLAM line automation and optimization services integrate SLAM technology to help leading supply chains streamline operations, increase efficiency and improve accuracy. By leveraging enVista’s SLAM line automation services, clients can benefit from overall SLAM line design strategy and selection and implementation of systems such as weight and dimension, stocking and shipping, print and apply, scanning and more.

“It is an incredible honor to have been invited into MHI’s SLAM group, where we join other automation leaders in educating the industry on the importance of the last 100 feet,” said enVista’s Director of Automation, Dennis Andre. “Being in this group will enable enVista to be a better partner to our automation clients, providing the highest level of industry knowledge and experience for their SLAM lines.”

enVista’s CEO, John Stitz, said, “enVista is seeing tremendous growth in the market demand for and success of our automation and robotics capabilities and acceptance into MHI’s SLAM group is only further evidence of that. I am thrilled for the team and look forward to driving warehouse leaders toward a more successful last 100 feet.”

enVista’s leading automation system integrators and engineers prove the value and application of SLAM line automation, developing robust, custom automation solutions for clients in our state-of-the-art automation lab and testing facility in Chicago. Building and testing all systems off-site ensures that clients receive fully tested equipment that is ready for installation, drastically reducing operational downtime and risk.

Visit our website to learn more about enVista’s automation solutions.

###

About enVista:

enVista is the leading supply chain and enterprise consulting firm and the premier provider of supply chain technology & strategy services, material handling automation & robotics, Microsoft solutions and IT managed services. With 20+ years of unmatched domain expertise, enVista serves thousands of leading brands. enVista’s unique ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, IT and enterprise technology solutions allows companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Let’s have a conversation.™ www.envistacorp.com

Media contact:

Kinsey Loebig, 317-208-9100 ext. 623, kloebig@envistacorp.com