SEKO Logistics releases first-ever ESG Report

Schaumburg, Ill., July 17, 2023 – SEKO Logistics (SEKO), the leader in end-to-end global logistics, today released its 2022-2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which showcases the company’s accomplishments and goals in ESG initiatives from 2022 to 2023.

“I am excited to share our company’s first-ever ESG report. Last year was significant in SEKO’s journey, as we established the company’s first-ever ESG mission and goals. This report continues that momentum and serves as a benchmark upon which we can continue building,” said Kai Lincoln, Global Vice President of Sustainability at SEKO. “Our overarching ESG mission is to conduct business as responsible stewards of the people, the planet and communities in which we operate.”

In addition to establishing its first ESG goals and mission, SEKO named Lincoln its first-ever Global Vice President of Sustainability in 2022, all of which are highlighted in this year’s report. Also, the company made measurable accomplishments towards achieving its ambitious goals, including:

• Submitting a commitment to become carbon neutral by 2050 and submitting our initial commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) - a partnership between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

• As part of this commitment, SEKO moved its global headquarters to a LEED Gold, ENERGY START, BOMA 360 and WiredScore Gold-rated building in Schaumburg, Ill.

• Through its partnership with global humanitarian organization Airlink, SEKO donated 140 shipments of 914 tons of aid, reaching 2.2 million individuals in Ukraine, Türkiye, Syria and other regions who were impacted by conflict, global health issues and natural disasters.

• Establishing a Women in Logistics Leadership (W.I.L.L.) employee resource group to empower women within the organization in their careers and in their daily lives.

“Despite 2022 proving to be a difficult year for the global economy and presenting unique challenges for our industry, we made significant strides toward our ESG goals,” said James Gagne, Chief Executive Officer at SEKO. “In particular, I am deeply proud of the work our team has done to show support for the people of Ukraine, Turkiye and Syria, as well as the work that we have accomplished to establish our carbon calculation tools, our facility energy and vendor audits, and the completion of this inaugural report.”

Since February 2022, SEKO has donated and provided more than $300,000 in goods and services to support those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine. This includes hundreds of pallets of medical supplies, including emergency first aid kits and other trauma supplies, at no cost. In Türkiye and Syria, SEKO provided crucial trucking services to transport 58 pallets of clothing and other essential supplies that were delivered via a specially chartered Virgin Atlantic cargo-only flight.

SEKO has also joined industry-led initiatives such as the Sustainable Air Freight Alliance (SAFA) to learn and contribute within its partner community, and sourced home compostable ecommerce packaging which breaks down in less than 180 days into completely non-toxic elements. In 2022, SEKO also introduced sustainability training internally for its more than 3,000 employees.

SEKO’s 2022-2023 ESG report can be found online here.

https://www.sekologistics.com/media/7474/seko-sustainability-report-digital-2023.pdf