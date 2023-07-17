New Jersey white glove delivery firm transforms with Fleet Enable automation

LYNDHURST, NJ, JULY 18, 2023 – A white-glove delivery provider says its business is transforming thanks to the automation capabilities of a Final Mile Management System from Fleet Enable. New Jersey-based National Electronic Transit (N.E.T.) said today it’s saving time and delighting customers by automating outmoded manual processes. N.E.T.’s assessment comes one year after adopting a logistics operating platform from Austin-based Fleet Enable.

“Their technology platform is great and the team behind it is even more impressive,” said N.E.T. President Joe Holl. “Thanks to them, we’re streamlining our business and our customers are very pleased.”

The favorable report card strengthens Fleet Enable’s campaign to automate the U.S. supply chain. Fleet Enable introduced its namesake transportation management system in 2021. Since then, it has urged motor delivery carriers, air cargo carriers, final mile carriers and warehouse operators to adopt technology that eliminates manual work. N.E.T., which delivers and installs high-value products for customers, was an early adopter.

“N.E.T. believed in our technology from the beginning and we’re pleased to learn that it’s delivering value for them,” said Fleet Enable CEO Krishna Vattipalli. “We are on a mission to empower carriers with modern technology solutions, and we hope other carriers benefit from Fleet Enable’s automation capabilities.”

N.E.T. operates 35 trucks in the Northeast. It said that automating operations and back-office functions has resulted in the following improvements:

• A 50-percent reduction in processing time for invoices and delivery documents;

• A “huge decrease” in back-and-forth client communications thanks to automatic status update transmissions; and

• Streamlining of the order process from order receipt to invoicing.

Fleet Enable software automates everything in the supply chain from order input to appointment scheduling, pre-planned driver routes, customer notifications, billing, invoicing and account receivables. The company launched its software in the final-mile delivery market. It now serves clients across the supply chain.

In the past nine months, Fleet Enable has adapted new technology for the logistics industry. Enhancements include market forecasting tools and artificial intelligence that guards against shipment failures.

“These enhancements often take years to complete, and we are seeing them in weeks and months,” said Mr. Holl. “We’re impressed with the enhancements to such a new product.”

About Fleet Enable

Austin, TX-based Fleet Enable provides a logistics software platform designed to automate all aspects of the final mile delivery market. Fleet Enable automates everything from routing and scheduling to invoicing and driver pay. Fleet Enable's end-to-end Final Mile Management System makes enterprise-level technology accessible for all carriers. Learn more about Fleet Enable at www.fleetenable.com.

