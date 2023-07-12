New SINAMICS S210 next generation servo-drive system upgrades mid-range product portfolio

• 1AC 230V, 50–750W and 3AC 200-480V, 0.4–7kW versions

• Digitally native drive system from planning to operations

• Security Chip Integration and UMAC program protection

• PROFIsafe integrated SIL3 / PLe safety functionality

• Combines with PLC via technology object for advanced motion control

• 3C3 and ANSI/ISA G3 compliant coating for harsh environments

• Motor options available for numerous manufacturing industries

With the SINAMICS S210 next generation servo-drive system, comprising a digitally native drive with wide range of corresponding motors and gearboxes, Siemens brings a new level of high-dynamic, motion control in mid-range operation to stand-alone and multi-axis machines, recently introduced to the North American manufacturing industry.

This next generation servo-drive system introduces a new level of safety and security to discontinuous motion control in the mid-range segment, as well as moving, processing and positioning functions on a wide assortment of packaging, printing, labeling, pick-and-place, stacking, assembly, chip sorting and filling machines, with a special emphasis on food-and-beverage and pharmaceutical applications, owing to the availability of stainless-steel motor and planetary gearbox options.

SINAMICS S210 offers DC link coupling on 3-phase units for increased power efficiency on multi-axis applications. Corresponding SIMOTICS highly efficient synchronous motors feature high-resolution 22- or 26-bit absolute encoders, single or multi-turn. One-cable connectivity is standard and all motors and feature IP64, IP65, IP67 or IP69X protection. Easier setup and selection are assured with the integrated EMC filter and braking resistor.

For the engineering of SINAMICS S210, machine builders and machine users can utilize

the embedded web-server or Startdrive integrated with the Siemens TIA Portal. Easy implementation of the SINAMICS S210 servo-drive system for global use is provided by universal standards and certification compliance.

SINAMICS DriveSim model integrates into simulation software to allow machine builders to create a digital twin of the drive and motor in a project’s planning phase to ensure highest efficiency and performance of the equipment in use. In the field, the S210 is capable of communicating status through Edge or cloud-based data capturing for continuous monitoring and data analytics. Using the Siemens Analyze MyDrives application, machine users can monitor key conditions for advanced anomaly detection. Seamless transfer of data from the drive to the machine controller, Edge device and the cloud are maintained for truly digital native operation from planning through operations.

In the area of cybersecurity, SINAMICS S210 comes standard with integrated security for network connectivity, providing enhanced communication, integrity and authenticity checks

to protect against tampering, plus the drives offer User Management and Access Control (UMAC) within TIA Portal.

These new servo-drives are paired with the popular Siemens SIMATIC S7-1500 PLC or ET200 SP open controller and various SIMOTICS servomotor and planetary gearbox designs. Increased engineering efficiencies are gained with integration into the TIA Portal and TIA Selection Tool for optimized system selection and programming.

With Safety Integrated onboard, the SINAMICS S210 servo-drive system offers machine users up to SIL3 level of protection across an extended range of safety integrated functions including safe stopping and safe limited speed or direction. Integrated into the Startdrive advanced software, the menu-guided safety acceptance testing assures proper operation and safety validation.