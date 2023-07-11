enVista Releases AB701 Readiness Assessment for California Warehousing Clients

INDIANAPOLIS (July 11, 2023) – enVista, a global consulting, managed services and material handling automation firm, today announces that it is now offering an AB701 readiness assessment to its California warehousing clients. enVista is releasing this service in response to rising market demand following the recent AB701 labor law enacted across the state.

AB701 regulates the use and communication of quotas in all California warehouses. The law was enacted in response to concerns over working conditions, productivity quotas and potential retaliation against warehouse workers. The bill aims to provide more transparency to warehouse workers and enable them to better and more safely perform their job.

With enVista’s AB701 readiness assessment, warehouse leaders can leverage enVista’s collective decades of labor management experience and expertise to assess their labor operations, identify gaps and begin a plan for becoming compliant with AB701 standards.

enVista’s VP of Technology and Labor Practice Leader, Tom Stretar, said, “While AB701 applies to California, warehouse operations leaders in all states should be preparing their operations to meet a higher level of labor standards regulations. Active and transparent communication with employees is the key to overall satisfaction and successful warehouse operations. enVista’s AB701 readiness assessment is the first step that warehouse leaders need to take in becoming compliant with AB701 labor standards.”

enVista’s workforce management practice improves labor productivity through system selection and implementation, development of engineered labor standards and supervisor and end-user training. enVista’s additional workforce management services include incentive-based pay consulting and implementation, Lean and operational assessments, distribution center optimization, Lean Six Sigma training and more.

