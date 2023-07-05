Press Release

DAYTON FREIGHT NAMED LTL CARRIER OF THE YEAR BY R2 LOGISTICS

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, was named the 2022 LTL Carrier of the Year by R2 Logistics.

This award recognized the outstanding performance and dedication of a carrier who provided exceptional service to R2 Logistics and their customers. Dayton Freight was selected for their reliable service, communication and customer support.

R2 Logistics is a leading third party logistics company that specializes in providing transportation and logistics solutions to businesses across the United States. With a strong network of carrier partners and a commitment to customer service, R2 Logistics helps businesses increase efficiency and reduce costs.

“We are humbled to be recognized by R2 for the first time receiving Carrier of the Year,” said Dave Brady, VP of Sales. “Our employees’ dedication to go above and beyond for customers continues to go unnoticed, and we are proud of the excellent service they provide each day. Thank you R2 for this recognition!”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

Photo Caption: Dave Brady, Mike Cronin

