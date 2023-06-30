DOT awards $40 million to U.S. ports for infrastructure improvements

U.S. ports today received nearly $40 million in federal dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation, granted as an investment in infrastructure that promotes safety, equity, and strong critical supply chains.

Specific funds will include $5 million for PortMiami to complete portions of a critical master plan to continue its Net Zero Program. The plan aims for the port to achieve carbon neutrality, construct two inland cargo centers, and reduce fossil fuel use.

Another recipient will be the Puerto Rico Port Authority, which will get $3 million to fund a feasibility study and other preparatory initiatives related for the improvement of Avenue C, a critical roadway link and the only connection to the Port's eastern wharves. This design will improve the efficiency of cargo operations and environmental impacts.

The money comes from the FY2023 round of funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. These grants, totaling more than $2.2 billion for this fiscal year. This year's awards are split equally between rural and urban areas and almost three-quarters of the grants were awarded to projects in impoverished or historically disadvantaged areas.

"Investing in America's seaports is critical because estimates show their long-term return on investment is significant, bringing in $2 or as much as $3 for every single dollar spent," Chris Connor, president and CEO of the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA), said in a release. "That's why, on behalf of our industry, I sincerely thank Congress, Secretary Buttigieg, and the staff at USDOT, with whom we work closely, for these much-needed RAISE grants benefitting not only our ports, but also the intermodal assets including bridges, roads, and railways that serve ports."



