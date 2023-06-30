Press Release

Date: June 30, 2023

DAYTON FREIGHT AWARDED DHL LTL REGIONAL CARRIER OF THE YEAR

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, was awarded the 2023 LTL Regional Carrier of the Year award by DHL.

This is the second time Dayton Freight was recognized by DHL for key metrics including invoice accuracy, on-time service, EDI compliance and ease of doing business. DHL is a leading logistics provider, serving customers globally. They provide industry-leading capabilities, including a network for air and ocean freight that spans more than 220 countries.

Dave Brady, VP of Sales, said “Thank you DHL for this honor and recognizing the efforts of our hardworking employees! Our Team is dedicated to providing excellent service to each of our customers, and we are grateful for the strong partnership with DHL. ”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

