Carrier Transicold Expands Line of Solar Charging Systems, Boosts Power Delivery

ATHENS, Ga., June 28, 2023 – Carrier Transicold has enhanced its platform of solar charging systems for transport refrigeration unit (TRU) batteries with a wider array of choices and greater power delivery for faster charging. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

“Rapid gains in solar panel technology have enabled us to make significant improvements to our solar charging systems, making this a great time to take advantage of our technology,” said Jason Forman, Director, Aftermarket Parts Sales and Marketing, Carrier Transicold.

The company’s current solar charging system platform for trailer and intermodal units includes:

• TRU-Mount Solar Charging System – Has an innovative design that provides a custom fit on the narrow, curved top surface of Carrier Transicold trailer refrigeration units. This system now delivers 2.25 amps of power, a 12.5% boost over the original model.

• 50-watt Trailer Rooftop-Mount System – This system now provides 4.2 amps of power delivery, which is about 2.5 times greater than Carrier Transicold’s original rooftop system, delivering significant amps per watt for TRU applications.

• New 20 Series 50-watt Rooftop-Mount System – Part of Carrier Transicold’s 20 Series line of aftermarket products for competitive trailer units, this system delivers greater efficiency and power than standard 30-watt panels provided by the original TRU equipment manufacturer.

• 50-watt Rail-Optimized Door-Mount System – This system is designed for domestic intermodal containers that are often double-stacked on flatbed railcars, which limits the application of rooftop mounted systems.

• Charging System for Solara™ Heating Unit – The newest system designed for a Carrier Transicold unit, this 2.25-amp top-mount system is the first for the Solara unit, which heats trailers used in cold climates.

Carrier Transicold’s tri-layer solar panel technology maximizes strength and efficiency. Uncut monocrystalline cells maximize output and minimize power loss from intermittent shading, and the charge controller uniquely matches the fixed output of the panel to the voltage required by the battery for faster charging.

Refrigerated haulers use solar panels to help offset refrigeration system battery draws from ancillary devices, such as fuel-level sensors, interior trailer lighting and telematics systems during dwell periods. This saves fuel by reducing the need to run the TRU for battery charging and helps to avoid depleting the battery, requiring a service callout to start the TRU engine and possibly replace the battery.

Eligible businesses may be able to claim a Solar Investment Tax Credit for their solar charging systems. For more information about the credit and Carrier Transicold solar charging systems for trailer applications, turn to the experts in Carrier Transicold’s North America dealer network or visit www.carrier.com/tru-solar.

About Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For more than 50 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. For more information, visit Carrier Transicold online at www.trucktrailer.carrier.com. Follow Carrier on Twitter: @SmartColdChain, on Facebook at Carrier Transicold Truck/Trailer Americas and on LinkedIn at Carrier Transicold Truck Trailer Refrigeration.