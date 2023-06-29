Advance Promotes Steve DiStasio to Sales Director

June 29, 2023

Huntington Beach, CA – Advance will be re-organizing the structure of our sales team to improve the value that we bring to our distributor customers. We are very pleased to announce that Steve DiStasio will lead this new team as the Director of Sales. In his 13 years with Advance, Steve has grown our distributor business significantly and has the capability and experience to further elevate this vital portion of our business.

Steve will also be leading our newly formed System Design Team, bringing even more experience and knowledge to this strong team. The team will further grow by adding Account Managers to enhance Advance’s relationship with key distributors across North America.

Looking for a racking partner? Contact Advance to learn more about becoming a distributor. https://advancestorageproducts.com/request-distributor-information/

For additional information, contact:

Brian Cranmer, Marketing Manager

Advance Storage Products

Phone: 714.657.1631

bcranmer@asprack.com

www.advancestorageproducts.com