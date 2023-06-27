Longbow Advantage Announces 3rd Annual Rebus® User Conference

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA (June 27, 2023) - Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain technology company behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in warehouse software and consulting, announced today plans for their 3rd Annual Rebus User Conference, NOW 2023. The conference will take place in Chicago, Ill., October 26, 2023.

Each year, Longbow Advantage invites its customers to connect live and re-engage with industry peers who are also experiencing continued challenges, such as manufacturing, shipping, and labor constraints. The precipitous rise in consumer needs is leaving manufacturers ill-equipped to handle the fluctuation in retailer demands. NOW 2023 provides the opportunity for Rebus users to directly collaborate with Longbow Advantage’s experts, exchange ideas, and explore new areas of supply chain management innovation.

With the theme of this year’s conference being “Digital Transformation for the Digital Age,” the topics “The Intersection of Digital and Disruption” and “The Digital Hub” will be explored throughout, as Longbow Advantage experts discuss how connection is the key to navigating the digital transformation of supply chains and the significance of a digital hub when it comes to overseeing supply chain operations and protecting data. Additionally, Rebus user attendees will experience:

Thought-provoking Speaker Sessions

On-site Rebus Training

New Rebus products and features

A chance to network with and learn from other Rebus users

“Coming off an incredible year in 2022 with the 20th anniversary of Longbow Advantage as a company, we cannot wait to catch up with all of our customers this year, as we continue to help address the supply chain challenges, especially in this ever-advancing digital age we find ourselves in,” said Gerry Brady, Founder and CEO of Longbow Advantage. “At NOW 2023, we are expecting an even larger turn-out than in previous years, as we continue to lead the digital transformation of the supply chain.”

For more information about NOW 2023 please visit www.longbowadvantage.com/en-us/events/now-2023-rebus-user-conference/

About Longbow Advantage

Longbow Advantage is an end-to-end warehousing strategy company that leverages real-time data to manage people, processes, and warehouses through The Rebus® Platform and WMS consulting services purpose-built to expand and enhance warehouse technologies. Longbow takes a holistic approach to warehousing strategy, understanding that technology is only one piece in the solution process. Their warehouse experts work with customers to understand challenges and goals, developing a recommendation that’s aligned to the customer’s business objectives and supply chain initiatives.

###