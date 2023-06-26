Burris Logistics expands Honor Foods’ reach with acquisition of Sunny Morning Foods

Burris Logistics’ Honor Foods subsidiary has expanded its dairy portfolio again with the acquisition of Sunny Morning Foods, a foodservice redistribution with dairy expertise located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Honor Foods, a Philadelphia-based redistributor of frozen, refrigerated, and dry food service products, is one of four Burris four business units, alongside Burris Custom Distribution, Burris PRW Plus (public refrigerated warehousing), and Burris Freight Management.

Last year, Burris bought likewise Los-Angeles-based R.W. Zant Company in a move to expand Honor’s product portfolio and geographical footprint.

The latest deal adds capability in the Southeast region to Honor’s core operations in the Mid-Atlantic and New England states, and also strengthens its dairy portfolio. The addition of Sunny Morning Foods is Honor's third dairy redistributor acquisition since Burris acquired Honor in 2007.

Sunny Morning says it is a distributor of dairy products in the Southeastern U.S., Central America, South America, and the Caribbean Islands. The firm serves foodservice & retail distributors, manufacturers, exporters, cruise lines, airlines, and institutions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This acquisition is another step towards fulfilling our longstanding strategy - to build upon our dairy expertise as a way to provide competitive differentiation within the foodservice redistribution channel while satisfying customers' product needs," Walt Tullis, president of Honor Foods, said in a release. "Sunny Morning Foods has an extensive offer of dairy products, including butter, cheese, and creams, under their own proprietary brands in addition to many highly regarded national brands. Further, Sunny Morning has established a reputation for superior customer service throughout the Florida marketplace, and we are excited to introduce the broader Honor Foods portfolio to their customers."