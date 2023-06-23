Greenscreens.ai CEO Named Keynote Speaker at Banyan Technology’s 2023 Users Conference

CLEVELAND, OH (June 22, 2023) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight management software for real-time rating and execution of all over-the-road (OTR) shipments, is proud to announce Dawn Salvucci-Favier, CEO and Chief Product Officer of Greenscreens.ai, as the Keynote Speaker for its upcoming 2023 LIVE Connect™ Users Conference.

“We are excited to have Dawn serve as the Keynote Speaker for Connect 2023. With AI playing such a prominent role in the future of shipping it’s exciting to be able to share her extensive background in delivering industry-leading technology solutions to the market,” said Brian Smith, Banyan CEO. “At this year’s Users Conference, Dawn will share the strategy for the future of AI in the logistics industry, in addition to explaining the benefits of the newly formed partnership between Banyan and Greenscreens.ai.”

Greenscreens.ai offers a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that optimizes and enriches historical and real-time market data to predict buy rates and sell prices that are 2 to 3 times more accurate than traditional pricing methods. The solution combines the power of aggregated market data and a company's data with advanced machine learning techniques to help grow and protect margins.

“I’m excited to share how Greenscreens.ai is impacting the industry with Banyan’s clients and partners,” said Salvucci-Favier. “Like Banyan, we are a neutral platform for dynamic pricing and revenue optimization, and the partnership we’ve formed is the next level of visibility to help create shipping efficiencies while boosting profitability.”

The Connect 2023 conference will take place September 13-15th at the Cleveland Hilton Downtown in Cleveland, Ohio. Sessions and attendee experiences are being designed to introduce new product features and system capabilities such as the AI offered by Greenscreens, to help maximize the use and benefits of the LIVE Connect platform.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in more than 30 educational sessions, hands-on workshops, user-driven panel discussions, peer-networking, and collaborative opportunities with the industry’s leading shippers, 3PLs and supply chain partners.

“The Connect 2023 Users Conference is a uniquely powerful opportunity for Banyan Clients and prospective Clients to experience first-hand the advantages of the LIVE Connect platform,” said Deanna Castello, Banyan’s Director of Marketing. “Conference attendees will also benefit from opportunities to learn from and network with some of the leading companies in the logistics industry, providing 1:1 invaluable knowledge and expertise they can’t get anywhere else.”

In addition to showcasing the powerful Banyan LIVE Connect platform, the agenda will also include some of the industry’s top leadership, most influential executives and from notable supply chain partners and industry associations.

About Banyan Technology:

As North America's leading provider of freight management software for real-time rating and scheduling for over-the-road (OTR) shipments, Banyan Technology provides innovative, flexible solutions within our LIVE Connect platform for Truckload (TL), Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Local Carrier, and Parcel shipping. Our real-time intel, actionable insights, and instant access to information help drive greater operational efficiencies and create significant value for shippers, 3PLs, and supply chain partners. To learn more, visit www.banyantechnology.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Greenscreens.ai:

Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers freight market pricing intelligence and business insights to help you grow and protect your margins. We exist to help our customers quote with confidence & win more business…more profitably. Our solution combines the power of aggregated market data and your own data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to your company's individual buying and selling behavior.

