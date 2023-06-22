GEODIS Collaborates with Yellowfin to Launch Self-Service Analytics Interactive

AUSTIN, TEXAS (June 22, 2023) - GEODIS in Americas, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) company, has today announced the launch of a new supply chain analytics tool, Analytics Interactive, in collaboration with Yellowfin BI as part of the GEODIS Visibility platform.

In collaboration with Yellowfin, this new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) embedded analytics tool will provide GEODIS customers in the Americas across multiple business units, including customs brokerage, e-commerce, retail, warehousing and transportation, with highly customizable dashboards and self-service reporting based on their unique business needs. This will allow for more flexible, real-time visibility into supply chain data, including how GEODIS is performing in terms of Service Level Agreements (SLA).

As an industry leader in logistics, GEODIS understands the importance of data-driven decision making. Analytics is increasingly sought after by logistics providers to better understand costs, monitor KPIs and drive productivity. GEODIS began its journey last year to bring a SaaS, multi-tenant solution within its Visibility platform to meet customers’ needs, and Yellowfin was selected based on its customizable dashboards and ad-hoc reporting.

“One of the biggest challenges that customers face in 3PL is that they don’t receive access to operating KPIs and metrics as quickly as they need it,” said Rajesh Kumar, Senior Director of IT and Product Management at GEODIS in Americas. “By collaborating with Yellowfin, we are able to solve this problem by providing greater flexibility to our customers to be able to access data in the way they want to see it, find insights and easily create custom dashboards. This new tool creates more transparency in the supply chain as customers are able to see exactly how their entire operation is performing end-to-end.”

"Real-time access to data and analytics is essential to enabling timely and informed business decisions across industry verticals, especially in the 3PL sector,” said John Burr, General Manager at Yellowfin. “We're thrilled to work with GEODIS to empower Analytics Interactive to serve customers through contextual analytics, reporting flexibility and intuitive data visualizations. Customers will benefit from Analytics Interactive by turning data-backed insights into actionable improvements to their supply chain operations."

Analytics Interactive has officially launched for GEODIS customers in the Americas and will ultimately enable users to make better, data-backed decisions to optimize their supply chain operations and get ahead of the competition.