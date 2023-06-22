Longbow Advantage Wins SupplyTech Breakthrough’s Warehouse Technology Innovation of the Year Award

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA (June 22, 2023) - Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain technology company behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in warehouse software and consulting, today announced that its Rebus® Labor Planning platform-agnostic warehouse labor planning solution for today and the future has won the “Warehouse Technology Innovation of the Year” award in Tech Breakthrough’s 2nd annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards.

Since 2014, Tech Breakthrough has created market intelligence and industry recognition programs for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to early-stage startups in today’s most competitive technology sectors, including supply chain and logistics. With over 1,400 global nominations this year in the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards, Longbow Advantage now ranks among the top companies in the industry predicting future labor needs and generating real-time insight into progress against planned labor.

With the increasing expectations of warehouse manufacturing, along with the shifting trend in retailer purchasing, Longbow Advantage understands the need to keep pace with the growing demands of consumers. Through its first-of-its-kind Rebus® Labor Planning solution, Longbow Advantage has been able to customize company labor implementation strategies with Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Logistics Management System (LMS)-agnostic labor planning, in which company executives are able to read historical data from any LMS so they can forecast staffing goals effectively. Understanding that developing a labor program is a journey that is not a single-phase project, Longbow Advantage has brought new meaning to “Scalability on Demand,” where the Rebus Labor Planning solution will scale to fit any company’s specific culture.

As the only LMS-agnostic labor planning solution on the market today with access to years of archived data across the entire warehouse footprint, the Rebus Labor Planning solution continues to track and analyze labor activity in real-time on the warehouse floor, giving a critical edge needed to adjust staffing schedules and avoid wasted time and money across an entire network of warehouses.

“We are thrilled to have our Rebus Labor Planning Solution recognized as the SupplyTech Breakthrough Warehouse Technology Innovation of the Year,” said Gerry Brady, Founder and CEO of Longbow Advantage. “The complexities of warehouse labor management are not disappearing anytime soon and Longbow Advantage prides itself on identifying a gap in the market where no other company is thinking about labor implementation as a whole journey.”

For more information on the 2023 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards and to view the other award winners, please visit www.supplytechbreakthrough.com.

About Longbow Advantage

Longbow Advantage is an end-to-end warehousing strategy company that leverages real-time data to manage people, processes, and warehouses through The Rebus® Platform and WMS consulting services purpose-built to expand and enhance warehouse technologies. Longbow takes a holistic approach to warehousing strategy, understanding that technology is only one piece in the solution process. Their warehouse experts work with customers to understand challenges and goals, developing a recommendation that’s aligned to the customer’s business objectives and supply chain initiatives.