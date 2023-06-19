FWF's New Company Vision Reimagines the Logistics and Transportation Industry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Fifth Wheel Freight (FWF) announced a new mission, vision, and values statement on June 16, 2023. This change is in coordination with the recently announced changes in the sales structure and training program. The redefined changes are to support FWF's goals of expanding internal departments and providing more opportunities for personal and professional growth.



Mission Statement: To create connections that move teammates upward, communities forward, and impact onward.



Vision Statement: To be the nation's most sought-after provider of holistic training, outstanding service, and collective impact.



These statements were born out of the desire to increase connections, further education, and create a lasting impact in the community. The new company values statement follows along with a similar theme:



SHIELD Statement

o Show Don’t Tell

o Honor Your Word

o Impact Those Around You

o Education Creates Excellence

o Leadership Beyond Title

o Do What It Takes



This redefinition is led by FWF's leadership team, but fully supported by the newly appointed president at FWF. Josh Brawley, former Chief Operating Officer, has recently been promoted to President of FWF. The team believes this change will be vital to truly live out the company's new approach. CEO Reese Van Heck says, "Our executive team has spent a great deal of time reevaluating past values to ensure we are doing justice to the original vision. Paying respect to our past is important to us, as well as appointing the right person to uphold these values."



This change is significant in the company's future, as the framework of the company was initially conceived on the basis of the core values. With this promotion, Brawley states, "I am honored and excited to hold this responsibility of respecting the past while bringing our team into the future. These changes will open up additional opportunities so that every member of FWF can continue to grow.”