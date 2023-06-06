Putting assessment tools to work

Warehousing professionals need access to best practices and other resources to keep operations running smoothly and effectively, especially in today’s fast-paced business environment. Attendees at this week’s Warehousing Education and Research Council’s (WERC) annual conference got an inside look at tools the council provides to do just that.

Steven Murray, WERC’s senior research associate and lead warehouse auditor, gave attendees a rundown of the assessment guides, reports, online tools, and consulting services the group provides to help both member and nonmember companies benchmark operations against industry best practices.

WERC member Rick Gott, director of global logistics for W.L. Gore and Associates, joined Murray to describe how Gore has used the tools to research and improve its warehouse operations over the years, putting a practical spin on the session. WERC provides a Benchmark and Best Practices Guide, online benchmarking tools, and various certification and credentialing programs aimed at improving warehouses individually and on a broader industry level. The association also publishes its annual DC Measures Report. WERC researchers previewed the 2023 edition at a special conference session on Tuesday, June 6.

Visit WERC’s resources page for more information on assessment tools and resources.

WERC 2023 takes place June 4–7 at the Hilton Orlando.