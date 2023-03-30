Blue Road Investments Breaks Ground on Two Industrial Facilities Totaling 646K-SF in New Mexico

CBRE announced that Dallas-based Blue Road Investments has broken ground on phase three of Westpark Logistics Center, a master-planned industrial park in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. The latest phase includes the construction of Buildings 3 and 4, which will total 646,263 sq. ft.

CBRE’s Christian Perez Giese and Rex Maingot have been retained by the developer to market the new buildings for sale or lease.

Located on the southeast corner of the Strauss Road and Industrial Avenue intersection, Building 3 will be a 425,368-sq.-ft. cross-dock facility and Building 4 will be a 220,895-sq.-ft. rear-load facility. Consistent with the first two phases, Buildings 3 and 4 will feature modern specifications with 36’ and 32’ clear heights, respectively, 185’ truck courts, and approximately one dock door per 5,000 sq. ft. The buildings are expected to complete in January 2024 and will bring Westpark’s total square footage to over 1.3 million sq. ft.

“We are thrilled to begin construction on the third phase of Westpark Logistics Center,” said Jeff Hackmeyer, Co-Managing Partner of Blue Road Investments. “Driven by an increased focus on bringing supply chains back to North America, we continue to see a growing number of companies establishing a presence in the Borderplex region. This project should continue to help supply the much-needed Class A product to the market.”

Situated just west of Highway 136, the logistics center is minutes from the Santa Teresa Point of Entry, Doña Ana County International Jetport and Union Pacific’s Intermodal Rail Hub.

“Blue Road has a proven track record in Westpark,” said Christian Perez Giese, Senior Vice President - Director with CBRE in El Paso. “They have delivered two best-in-class warehouses already, and this phase is designed to accommodate users with requirements ranging from 50,000 sq. ft. to 420,000 sq. ft.”